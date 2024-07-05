WVDEP honors youth environmental groups from around the state

Young West Virginians doing their part for a cleaner environment

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Youth Environmental Program (YEP) presented close to $15,000 in cash awards to youth groups from around the state for their efforts to better the environment in the Mountain State.



Groups were recognized during the 61st annual Youth Environmental Day recently at North Bend State Park in Ritchie County.



The YEP honored 4-H clubs, scout troops, schools and other youth organizations who completed environmental projects that benefited the state and their communities. Some of those projects included tree plantings, roadside litter and stream cleanups, recycling drives and environmental education.



During the past year, groups enrolled in the YEP collected 875 bags of trash. They recycled more than 9,000 pounds of aluminum, 62,000 pounds of plastic, 100,000 pounds of steel and 80,000 pounds of paper. They also planted more than 500 trees and cleaned trash from 210 miles of roadways, in addition to community areas and streams. In total, the amount of volunteer hours accumulated by YEP groups equaled an estimated savings of $11.3 million for the state.



In addition to recognizing youth groups, the YEP also presented the Rick Vecellio Memorial Conservation Scholarship to Carter Takarsh, a senior at Winfield High School and a member of the Winfield Scotts 4-H Club. The $10,000 college scholarship is presented annually to an active YEP member with exemplary conduct throughout his/her school years. The scholarship is made available by the Vecellio Family Foundation, Inc., of Beckley.



A complete list of 2024 award winners is available on the YEP webpage.