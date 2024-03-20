WVDA announces Resilient Food Systems grant deadline extension

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grant until April 15, 2024, at 4 p.m. from the original deadline of April 1, 2024.

The purpose of the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) program is to build resilience in the middle of the food supply chain, to provide more and better markets to small farms and food businesses, to support the development of value-added products for consumers, fair prices, fair wages, and new and safe job opportunities.

“We encourage producers to seize this opportunity for infrastructure projects that bolster processing capacities and production volumes,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “Whether it involves expanding storage facilities or acquiring specialized equipment, this grant offers a valuable avenue for growth.”

Funds will support expanded capacity for the aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling, and distribution of locally and regionally produced food products, including specialty crops, dairy, grains for human consumption, aquaculture, and other food products, excluding meat and poultry.

The WVDA will make subawards in the form of Infrastructure Grants to successful applicants to create more diverse local and regional market options and create more economic opportunities for communities.

Ineligible products include meat and poultry, wild-caught seafood, exclusively animal feed and forage products, fiber, landscaping projects, tobacco, or dietary supplements.

For an application, visit https://agriculture.wv.gov/ag-business/ or contact [email protected] for more information.