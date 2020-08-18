WV Women Moving Forward Virtual Summit taking registrations

Release from WV Forward:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Register today to participate in the West Virginia Women Moving Forward Virtual Summit on Sept. 14.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend the work and home lives of women worldwide, join us as we discuss women’s issues in the face of the economic crisis and how we can engage all of society to step up and take a shared responsibility for meaningful, lasting change,” an organizer said.

The virtual summit — from 8 a.m. until noon on Sept. 22 — is free and open to the public. Event agenda and additional details are forthcoming. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-women-moving-forward-virtual-summit-tickets-112102268904

The event is organized by WV Forward, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, West Virginia University and Marshall University.

National and statewide trailblazers along with key supporters of economic equity will share compelling stories, innovative solutions, policy ideas and inspirational ways to support and empower women to come out of this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever. A particular focus will dial in to balancing work, education, dependent care and family needs. Workforce flexibility and the need to address equal pay for equal work will also be discussed.

Sign Language Interpreting and TypeWell Transcribing are available by request for participants who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. To request an interpreter or captioner, please contact [email protected] at least 72 hours prior to the start of the event.