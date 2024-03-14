WV TRAIL announces Sam England as executive director

West Virginia Press Association

The Board of Directors of WV TRAIL announces the selection of Sam England as its inaugural Executive Director. A new non-profit organization devoted to increasing the awareness of, and appreciation for, non-motorized trails of all kinds in West Virginia, WV TRAIL is excited to have England in a key leadership position in the growing community of trail users, advocates, and managers.

WV TRAIL is a network of leaders looking toward the future of non-motorized trail systems throughout West Virginia. “Creating awareness of and appreciation for trails of all kinds in West Virginia is part of my career. Getting involved in WV TRAIL is an exciting opportunity” says England. England’s goal is to continue bringing together a community of trail users for a unified voice for trails and for the creation of an updated WV Statewide Trails Plan. His years of service in West Virginia’s state park system and his management skills in recreational vision propels his unique ability to connect like-minded groups and individuals interested in trail uses. “It is important now to recognize the value of trails statewide as places to hike, walk, observe wildlife, exercise, and enjoy being outdoors,” says England. “And it is equally important to understand that trails and active outdoor recreation are affordable and effective drivers of community and economic development.”

WV TRAIL is a 501-c3 organization which began in 2020 as a working group of trail leaders from across the mountain state with a focus on enhancing the resources available for the acquisition, development, maintenance, and promotion of trails. The mission of WV TRAIL is to develop a vibrant, engaged, and effective network of trail advocates, users, managers, businesses, and decision makers in order to advance trails of all kinds throughout the state and thereby positively impact WV’s communities, their economies, and their health.

England retired as Chief of West Virginia’s State Parks in 2019. He served in superintendent capacities at Moncove Lake State Park, Greenbrier State Forest, and Stonewall Resort prior to becoming Chief of WV State Parks in 2014. Following retirement, England became the General Manager at Canaan Valley Resort. He is a graduate of WVU with a BS in Wildlife Resources and earned a Masters of Business Administration at WVU. He continues to serve on the WV State Parks Foundation and the WV State Parks Endowment Fund Board.

He and his wife, Carol reside in Weston, W.Va. and are the parents of three daughters, and grandparents to two granddaughters, which keep him young at heart and his eye on the future for the next generation. He is an avid angler, hiker, handyman, and a loyal advocate for outdoor recreation.

To learn more about WV TRAIL, visit www.wvtrail.org or email [email protected].