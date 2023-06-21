WV State Society celebrated state’s birthday in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A party with a purpose.
That was the goal of the WV State Society of Washington, D..C., celebration of West Virginia’s birthday on Tuesday at the Hart Senate Office Building.
“The West Virginia State Society treated Capitol Hill to a bit of our Wild and Wonderful home on its 160th Birthday,” organizers said. “The WV Birthday Celebration is our largest event and hosted annually. The event is an opportunity to meet with congressional offices from West Virginia. Businesses and organizations from across the state are also invited to attend and showcase their contributions to the state.”
The West Virginia displays included:
* Kirkwood Winery
* Theatre West Virginia
* Contemporary American Theater Festival
* Devil’s Due Distillery
* Capon Springs
* WV School of Osteopathic Medicine
Attendees also received Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls and information from WV Tourism.
Attendees at the event were joined by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, representatives of the congressional delegation, and businesses from West Virginia.
Attendees were able to socialize and enjoy products from West Virginia. Many signed a birthday card in celebration of the event.
— The West Virginia State Society is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting West Virginia in the nation’s capitol. WVSS hosts opportunities for West Virginians located in Washington, D.C., to gather, socialize, and create a strong identity in the city.