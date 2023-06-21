WV State Society celebrated state’s birthday in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A party with a purpose.

That was the goal of the WV State Society of Washington, D..C., celebration of West Virginia’s birthday on Tuesday at the Hart Senate Office Building.

“The West Virginia State Society treated Capitol Hill to a bit of our Wild and Wonderful home on its 160th Birthday,” organizers said. “The WV Birthday Celebration is our largest event and hosted annually. The event is an opportunity to meet with congressional offices from West Virginia. Businesses and organizations from across the state are also invited to attend and showcase their contributions to the state.”

Attendees signed a birthday card at Tuesday’s celebration of West Virginia’s birthday at the Hart Senate Office Building. The event was hosted by the West Virginia State Society of Washington, D.C. Photos by Emma Erfourth

The West Virginia displays included:

* Kirkwood Winery

* Theatre West Virginia

* Contemporary American Theater Festival

* Devil’s Due Distillery

* Capon Springs

* WV School of Osteopathic Medicine

Attendees also received Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls and information from WV Tourism.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin D-WV, talks with representatives at the Kirkwood Winery display during Tuesday’s celebration of West Virginia’s birthday at the Hart Senate Office Building. The event was hosted by the West Virginia State Society of Washington, D.C. Photos by Emma Erfourth

Attendees at the event were joined by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, representatives of the congressional delegation, and businesses from West Virginia.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, talks with representatives at the Devils Due Distillery display during Tuesday’s celebration of West Virginia’s birthday at the Hart Senate Office Building. The event was hosted by the West Virginia State Society of Washington, D.C. Photos by Emma Erfourth

Attendees were able to socialize and enjoy products from West Virginia. Many signed a birthday card in celebration of the event.

Attendees at Tuesday’s celebration of West Virginia’s birthday at the Hart Senate Office Building. The event was hosted by the West Virginia State Society of Washington, D.C. Photos by Emma Erfourth

— The West Virginia State Society is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting West Virginia in the nation’s capitol. WVSS hosts opportunities for West Virginians located in Washington, D.C., to gather, socialize, and create a strong identity in the city.