WV senator voted to send public money to private religious schools, like his

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, holds up a yellow penalty card used by soccer officials during a speech about the state’s public education system on Jan. 28 at the state Capitol. (West Virginia Legislative Photography photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Feb. 19, public schools across West Virginia were empty.

Classrooms were silent and students were home. Teachers, bus drivers and others were protesting at the state Capitol.

But not far off Interstate 64 near Beaver and Beckley, past a lot full of mobile homes and another of storage pods and a mile from its namesake church, Victory Baptist Academy was open.

