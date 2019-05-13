WV senator voted to send public money to private religious schools, like his
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Feb. 19, public schools across West Virginia were empty.
Classrooms were silent and students were home. Teachers, bus drivers and others were protesting at the state Capitol.
But not far off Interstate 64 near Beaver and Beckley, past a lot full of mobile homes and another of storage pods and a mile from its namesake church, Victory Baptist Academy was open.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail