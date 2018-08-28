Latest News:
WV Secretary of State: Rep. Jenkins’ seat will stay vacant until January

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Once Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., resigns to serve on the West Virginia Supreme Court, his seat will remain vacant until January, according to the state’s elections director.

Donald Kersey, who oversees elections and serves as deputy legal counsel for the secretary of state, said the seat will stay vacant because the general election is less than 84 days away.

“Thus, the vacant seat will remain vacant until the successor is elected, certified and takes the congressional oath of office on Jan. 3, 2019,” he said.

