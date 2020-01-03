WV Press Legislative Lookahead photos available for download

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislative and state officials met with print and broadcast media representatives from across West Virginia on Friday for the annual media preview of the upcoming session: WV Press Legislative LookAhead

Editor’s Noe: Photos from the event are available here for download. Additional photos will be posted later.

The agenda was as follows:

West Virginia Secretary of Commerce Ed Gaunch discusses economic development with, from left, Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, Gaunch, Senator Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, and Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, during the WVPA’s annual Legislative LookAhead. WV Press photo by Dalton Walker.

Panel 1. – 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: State Support of Economic Development — W.Va. Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch, Senator Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, member of the Senate Economic Development Committee; Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, member of the House Economic Development Committee; and Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, member of the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee; discussed how West Virginia does and can support economic development. Topics include tax incentives, site development efforts, broadband expansion, business recruitment and the marketing of West Virginia. The media moderators included J. Damon Cain of Register-Herald of Beckley; John McCabe of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register; and Mark Curtis of WOWK-TV.

West Virginia officials and legislators met with media from around the state at the West Virginia Culture Center on Friday, Jan., 3, 2020, for the annual West Virginia Press Association Legislative LookAhead. Discussing the budget and tax reform were, from left, Senator Corey Palumbo, D-Kanawha, Senator Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Delegate Mick Bates, D-Raleigh. WV Press Photo by Dalton Walker.

Panel 2 – 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Budget and Tax Reform — Senator Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Senator Corey Palumbo, D-Kanawha, member of the Senate Finance Committee; and Delegate Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, minority chair of the House Finance Committee; discussed the state’s budget and tax plans and needs for 2020. Discussion topics will include preliminary revenue estimates, possible spending cuts and targeted programs, impact on local government and school revenue, and what is the opinion of county and city officials across West Virginia. The media moderators included Mike Myer of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register, and Brad McElhinny of WV Metro News.

Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, standing, and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, met with media from around the state at the West Virginia Culture Center on Friday, Jan., 3, 2020, for the annual West Virginia Press Association Legislative LookAhead. WV Press Photo by Dalton Walker.

Legislative Leadership Presentation – Noon until 1:30 p.m. — Lunch had keynote addresses by Senator Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, President of the W.Va. Senate; Delegate Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, Speaker of the W.Va. House of Delegates. The Senate President and House Speaker offered comments and discuss House and Senate initiatives for the 2020 Legislative Session. The media moderators included Dave Mistich of WV Public Broadcasting and Don Smith of WV Press.

West Virginia officials and legislators met with media from around the state at the West Virginia Culture Center on Friday, Jan., 3, 2020, for the annual West Virginia Press Association Legislative LookAhead. Christina Myer, editor of the Parkersburg News & Sentinel led the discussion on drug abuse and foster care with, from left, West Virginia Cabinet Secretary of DHHR Bill Crouch, Senator Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, and Senator Ron Stollings, D-Boone. WV Press Photo by Dalton Walker.

Panel 3 – 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Drug Abuse and Foster Care — West Virginia DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Couch, Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, chair of government organization and member of Health and Human Resources; Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, a physician and member of Health and Human Resources; and Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, chairman of the House Select Committee on Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse; will discuss what progress has been made on the drug problem in West Virginia. Among the topics for discussion will be state government spending related to the drug problem, opioid lawsuits, health risks to the overall population; and an update on the impact on families and the state’s foster care system. The media moderator was Christina Myer of the Parkersburg News and Sentinel.

Through a sponsorship by the West Virginia State Medical Association the Lookahead was free for all working media

This event was hosted by WV Press with the assistance of its Corporate Partners: AARP WV and WVU.



