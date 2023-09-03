WV Press Association Hall of Fame Celebration set for Oct. 13-14

Newspaper Industry’s brightest stars and leaders among those being honored and inducted at Oglebay Park; tickets now available

WV Press Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s newspaper industry will honor its past, present, and future with its Hall of Fame Celebration on Oct. 13-14 at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

Set for Friday evening, Oct. 13, and Saturday morning, Oct. 14, the re-imagined Hall of Fame event will recognize the newspaper industry’s newest stars and most valuable employees. The industry’s highest individual honor, the Adam R. Kelly Award, will also be presented during the celebration. The highlight of the weekend will be the induction of historical and recent industry leaders into the West Virginia Press Association’s Hall of Fame, which is housed at the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University.

“WV Press hosts this celebration every other year, but COVID forced us to cancel the event. Our board of directors wanted to re-energize the event and recognize the many talented new employees joining our newspaper industry,” said Betsy Miles, assistant executive director of the WV Press Association.

The tentative celebration program is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 13

6 p.m. – Welcome and Hall of Fame Opening Reception

Introduction of the WV Press Association Leadership

Rising Stars Class of 2023 Announcement – Outstanding employees with five years of experience or less at their company.

M VPs (Most Valuable Performers) Class of 2023 Announcement – Outstanding employees with more than five years of experience at their company.

Adam R. Kelly Award – Announcement of the winner of the industry’s highest individual honor.

Each qualified newspaper in West Virginia can nominate one employee as a “Rising Star” and one as an MVP. Newspaper industry employees and representatives submit can Adam R. Kelly nominations to the WV Press Association at [email protected]

Ballots for nominees will be emailed to the newspapers on Monday.

Saturday, Oct. 14

10 a.m. — Brunch

11 a.m. – Hall of Fame Ceremonies

Industry Leadership Comments

Veterans Committee Honorees – Inductees from the industry prior to 2000.

Hall of Fame Class of 2023 – Inductees from the industry since 2000.

Note: Honorees must be retired and will be announced in September.

The event is open to the public and friends of the industry. Tickets are $25 and available by emailing Smith at [email protected] or online at Eventbrite

Don Smith, executive director of the WV Press, said with the support of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine — a “Family Sponsor” — along with corporate partners AARP WV and WVU, and other sponsors, WV Press is able to make its events affordable and family friendly where spouses and family can attend at no cost to the attendee or their companies.

The following is a list of WV Press representatives:

2024-2025 WV Press Association Hall of Fame Committee includes:

Ogden Nutting, Ogden Newspapers

Frank Wood, Beckley Register-Herald, retired

Phoebe Heishman, Moorefield Examiner

Dean Diana Martinelli, Reed College of Media

Don Smith, Executive Director of the West Virginia Press Association

2024 & 2025 WV Press Association Officers & Directors include:

President : Hannah Heishman, Moorefield Examiner

: Hannah Heishman, Moorefield Examiner Vice President of Dailies : Terri Hale, The Register-Herald, CNHI Newspapers

: Terri Hale, The Register-Herald, CNHI Newspapers Vice President of Weeklies : Scot Refsland, West Virginia Daily News

: Scot Refsland, West Virginia Daily News Treasurer : David Hedges, Spencer Newspapers, Spencer

: David Hedges, Spencer Newspapers, Spencer Past President : Perry Nardo, The Intelligencer & Wheeling News-Register

: Perry Nardo, The Intelligencer & Wheeling News-Register Director – Term expiring in 2028: James McGoldrick, St. Marys Oracle, St. Marys

– Term expiring in 2028: James McGoldrick, St. Marys Oracle, St. Marys Director – Term expiring in 2026: Doug Skaff, The Charleston Gazette-Mail

– Term expiring in 2026: Doug Skaff, The Charleston Gazette-Mail Director – Term expiring in 2027: Sallie See, The Hampshire Review

– Term expiring in 2027: Sallie See, The Hampshire Review Director – Term expiring in 2029: Jim Spanner, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

2024 & 2025 WV Press Association Foundation Trustees include: