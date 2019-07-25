WV Press 2019 Convention: Register for the advertising and editorial awards today

Convention is next weekend, Aug. 2-3; Register and reserve your rooms today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With only a week until the West Virginia Press Association’s 2019 Convention — Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3, at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown — reservations for the Advertising and Editorial awards event are still arriving.

“We’re excited to honor the best newspaper work in West Virginia, said Don Smith, executive director of the WVPA.

This year, we changed our Friday schedule and those attending the advertising awards luncheon and stay for the afternoon sessions and then attend the President’s Reception. It’s a great value and a way to celebrate the awards,” Smith said. “The editorial awards on Saturday night conclude a day of outstanding sessions.”

“The 2019 Convention marks 150 years of the West Virginia Press Association serving the state’s newspaper industry. As you’ll notice with our registration form, we pay tribute to association’s history,” said Smith. “However, our industry faces more challenges today than at perhaps anytime in those 150 years. Our convention focuses on the future and those challenges. As stated in our theme, it’s ‘150 years in a State of Progress.’



“Convention activities are now focused just on Friday and Saturday, making it vital that attendees are staying at the resort and getting the greatest value from the two days, ” Smith said. “As one seminar will address, nothing in today’s business environment is more important than networking. We have a lot of networking opportunities for those attending full days at the convention.”

Reserving rooms ASAP is a key. “Lakeview has provided an outstanding $109 rate for the WVPA room block. Early registration ensures that value,” Smith said. To register, visit Online: lakeviewresort.com or call: 304-594-1111 or 800-624-8300. The group code is “ WV PRESS“.

To register for convention, there are options:

— Register online at eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-virginia-press-association-convention-2019-150-years-in-a-state-of-progress-tickets-64175229840



— Or, contact WVPA’s Dalton Walker at 304-342-1011 or dwalker@wvpress.org

Smith said the convention addresses a broad scope of topics. “We’ve worked hard to fill convention with information and materials that will assist you, your newspaper and staff members. We also think the convention offers tremendous networking and educational opportunities for our guests and sponsors.”

On Friday, Aug. 2, the focus is on revenue generation and advertising, wth seminars on networking as a marketing and revenue source; legal advertising; advertising for alcohol, tobacco, gambling and marijuana.



The WVPA will recognize it’s top advertising efforts at lunch on Friday and invites everyone to the WVPA President’s Reception Friday at 6 p.m. with featured speaker Brooke Brown, wife of WVU Head Football Coach Neal Brown.