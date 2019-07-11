WV Press 2019 Convention: Don’t miss the panel on marijuana, alcohol, tobacco, gambling and legal advertising

Register and reserve your rooms today; Convention is Aug 2-3

WV Press’ Alex Bunn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Registration and the room block are open for the West Virginia Press Association’s 2019 Convention, Aug. 2-3, at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown.

Page 1

“The 2019 Convention marks 150 years of the West Virginia Press Association serving the state’s newspaper industry. As you’ll notice with our registration form, we pay tribute to association’s history,” said Don Smith, WVPA executive director. “However, our industry faces more challenges today than at perhaps anytime in those 150 years. Our convention focuses on the future and those challenges. As stated in our theme, it’s ‘150 years in a State of Progress.’

The most immediate challenge, Smith said, is getting the deadline oriented newspaper industry registered and reserving rooms in advance. “It’s an annual challenge,” he said. “When they face deadlines every day or week, it’s hard to stress urgency. Herding cats is probably easier.”

“Convention activities are now focused just on Friday and Saturday, making it vital that attendees are staying at the resort and getting the greatest value from the two days, ” Smith said. “As one seminar will address, nothing in today’s business environment is more important than networking. We have a lot of networking opportunities for those attending full days at the convention.”

Page 2

Reserving rooms ASAP is a key. “Lakeview has provided an outstanding $109 rate for the WVPA room block. Early registration ensures that value,” Smith said. To register, visit Online: lakeviewresort.com or call: 304-594-1111 or 800-624-8300. The group code is “ WV PRESS“.

To register for convention, there are three options:

— Register online at eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-virginia-press-association-convention-2019-150-years-in-a-state-of-progress-tickets-64175229840

— Mail in the attached flyer for registration

— Or, contact WVPA’s Dalton Walker at 304-342-1011 or dwalker@wvpress.org

Smith said the convention addresses a broad scope of topics. “We’ve worked hard to fill convention with information and materials that will assist you, your newspaper and staff members. We also think the convention offers tremendous networking and educational opportunities for our guests and sponsors.”

Page 3

On Friday, Aug. 2, the focus is on revenue generation and advertising, wth seminars on networking as a marketing and revenue source; legal advertising; advertising for alcohol, tobacco, gambling and marijuana.



The WVPA will recognize it’s top advertising efforts at lunch on Friday and invites everyone to the WVPA President’s Reception Friday night with featured speaker Brooke Brown, wife of WVU Head Football Coach Neal Brown.



Saturday starts with a discussion panel featuring all five justices from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. “The WVPA is honored to have the court at convention,” Smith said.

The WVPA will induct the 2019 WVPA Hall of Fame class at lunch.

Attendees will hear about development of the new newspaper ownership initiative and its partnership with West Virginia University, including educational opportunities and support for the newspapers through WVU’s NEWStart.



West Virginia’s many state parks are vital parts of our regional marketplaces and overall state economy. Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby will meet with reporters and editors to discuss improvements at the parks, marketing efforts, visitor numbers and a program to allow reporters to experience the new features at the parks.



A late afternoon reception will allow reporters, editors, owners and guests a chance to talk with the leadership and members of the West Virginia Legislature.



The evening concludes with the WVPA editorial awards banquet and recognition of the state’s top efforts.



“With adjustments to the format, the WVPA has been able to place all educational features of convention within a two-day window, reducing attendees hotel costs and time required away from the office,” Smith said. “Please take a look and register as soon as possible. Please be sure to request the WV Press room rate at Lakeview Resort. Reserve your room now. See you at convention,” Smith said.