WV on the line: Members of Lewis County, WV, community discuss local impact of Atlantic Coast Pipeline shutdown

By CHARLES YOUNG

NCWV Media

JANE LEW, W.Va. — Dominion Energy’s Atlantic Coast Pipeline project has faced numerous delays and setbacks stemming from legal challenges brought by environmental groups. As developers fight for the future of the project in court, thousands of West Virginia workers have been laid off or have experienced underemployment.

Community members, business owners, pipeline workers and other ACP stakeholders gathered at a Dominion Energy facility near Jane Lew on Tuesday afternoon to share stories about how the ongoing shutdown of major construction work on the pipeline has negatively impacted countless individuals throughout the North Central West Virginia region.

The event was organized by the Lewis County Economic Development Authority and featured brief talks from Dwaine Doss, owner of DOSS Enterprises, Steve Sherrard of J.F. Allen Co., Rob Richard of the West Virginia Labor District Council, Del. Bill Anderson, R-Wood, and Bob Orndorff of Dominion.

