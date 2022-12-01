WV News purchases Buckhannon-based Record Delta and Grafton-based Mountain Statesman

WV Press Release Sharing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — WV News, West Virginia’s largest print and digital news organization, has expanded its footprint in North Central West Virginia with the purchase of the Buckhannon-based Record Delta in Upshur County and the Grafton-based Mountain Statesman in Taylor County.

The purchase was announced Thursday by WV News owner and President Brian Jarvis and News Media Corp. CEO JJ Tompkins. It is effective immediately. The deal also includes shoppers in Upshur and Barbour counties as well as The Prospector.

“We are excited to have the Record Delta and Mountain Statesman join our family of newspapers and digital platforms,” Jarvis said. “Along with our daily Exponent Telegram and WV News Sunday editions and the Weston Democrat, we will provide the most in-depth coverage of North Central West Virginia available.

“The addition of these publications will expand our audience and we’ll be able to expand coverage and provide more news, sports, events coverage and advertising opportunities for our customers in those markets and the entire region.”

Tompkins said it was important his family’s company found the right person to whom to sell the papers.

“After 30-plus years of my family being stewards of the Record Delta and the Mountain Statesman, we are very pleased to pass the torch to WV News and Brian Jarvis,” News Media Corporation C.E.O JJ Tompkins said. “It was very important to me, that we transfer on the rich history and future of these fine publications to local ownership who have the best interest of the readers and community.

“I have known Brian Jarvis for years and I respect how he is not only preserving West Virginia history, but also is investing in the future of local communities, to cover the local daily lives of West Virginians. These newspapers are in great hands,” Tompkins added. “On behalf of my family, I would like to personally thank the residents and businesses of Buckhannon and Grafton for supporting local journalism all these years.”

Both the Record Delta and the Mountain Statesman will continue to publish on Wednesdays and Saturdays. They join the WV News family of publications that include not only the Exponent Telegram, WV News Sunday and Weston Democrat, but also the Bridgeport News, Fairmont News, Preston County News & Journal, Mineral County Tribune & News, Jackson County Herald and Star-News, River Cities Tribune & Register and Garrett County (Md.) Republican.

WV News, based in Clarksburg and with roots in the industry that extend back to 1861, also publishes the state’s business newspaper, The State Journal, Blue & Gold News Magazine, NCWV Life Magazine, Your Bulletin Board and has websites that correspond with each print publication, as well as MorgantownNews.com. Jarvis is also part-owner of InnerAction Media, a video production company based in Morgantown.

“It has been a busy year for us, with the acquisition of nine newspapers,” Jarvis said. “This is possible because of the great team we have at WV News in our headquarters in Clarksburg, as well as our satellite offices in Fairmont, Morgantown, Kingwood, Keyser, Ripley, Point Pleasant, all in West Virginia, as well as Oakland, Maryland and Gallipolis, Ohio. We’re excited to add Buckhannon and Grafton to the family.”

Andy Kniceley, WV News publisher, said he looks forward to helping the local advertising staffs in Buckhannon and Grafton provide the best marketing and service to clients.

“We look forward to working with staff members to develop their talents in the effort to provide our clients even more opportunities to reach more customers,” Kniceley said. “Our audience reach will prove beneficial to current Record Delta and Mountain Statesman advertisers.”

John Miller, the executive editor of WV News’ print and digital platforms, said Buckhannon and Grafton both have strong editorial content and staff members.

“We welcome them and look to grow our coverage, providing the most comprehensive local coverage of the communities we serve.”