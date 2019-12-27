WV News and InnerAction Media announce new partnership

WVNews.com Report

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Morgantown-based InnerAction Media (IAM) and Clarksburg-based NCWV Media today announced a new partnership arrangement.

The two companies, headquartered in West Virginia and owned by West Virginians, will be combining efforts to help companies and organizations in West Virginia, as well as other states, effectively market and advertise themselves to their targeted customer base through a vastly growing audience and first-class marketing capabilities.

The skills that will now be available to West Virginia companies through this new partnership are unprecedented in the Mountain State.

During the integration process, NCWV Media will merge into the vastly growing WV News brand reaching more than 50% of all West Virginians via print, website and social media. …

