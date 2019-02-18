WV Natural Resources Commission quarterly meeting set for Feb. 24 in South Charleston
Press Release from West Virginia Natural Resources Commission:
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission will conduct its next quarterly meeting Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Division of Natural Resources Headquarters at 324 4th Avenue in South Charleston. The meeting will start at 1 p.m.
The public is invited to attend and make comments. Items on the agenda include:
- Introductions/
Acknowledgements: John & Vivian Knepper – Deed of gift Lost River State Park
- 2019 Legislative Update
- Status of the Candy Darter
- Summary of the 2018 Big Game Harvest Figures
- Proposed 2019 Big Game Hunting Regulations
- Proposed 2020-2021 Hunting and Trapping Regulations
- Proposed 2020 Fishing Regulations
- Public Comments
- Comments by DNR Director Stephen McDaniel