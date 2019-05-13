WV lacks solar power incentives

By CONOR GRIFFITH

NCWV Media

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Despite West Virginia’s history and reputation as an energy state, not all forms of energy production have the same incentive to set up shop under the status quo.

Del. Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, said current state policies mean West Virginia is being left behind while neighboring states are reaping the benefits of renewable energy development. For instance, Pennsylvania’s large windmill arrays can clearly be seen from many of the main roads in Monongalia County.

“We really have no incentives to build renewables in West Virginia,” he said. “In fact, we have the opposite of that. We have roadblocks that get in the way of renewable energy development.”

Read the entire article

See more from NCWV Media