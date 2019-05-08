WV Investment Management Board rebounds from midyear investment losses

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s $19 billion investment portfolio is on pace to earn 2 percent this year, according to the latest Performance Report from the state Investment Management Board.

That’s well below the 7.5 percent annual growth needed to keep state pension funds fully funded, but a significant improvement over where things stood in December.

That month, the value of state investments had fallen 3.2 percent and were down year-to-date by 4.5 percent.

