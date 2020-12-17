WV Hive recognizes The Brain Training Center of Beckley as its 2020 Startup of the Year award winner

Release from the West Virginia Hive Network:

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Judy Moore, director of the West Virginia Hive Network, cited Kristi Dumas of The Brain Training Center in Beckley as its 2020 Startup Business of the Year awardee.

Kristi Dumas

Moore said companies, partners, and higher education institutions are recognized by the leadership of the West Virginia Hive annually. “While we announced these overachievers on Oct. 16 at the ribbon cutting ceremony of our new offices and coworking space, I believe strongly that each of these compelling organizations deserve an individual shout out before the close of 2020,” said Moore.

Here is what Dumas had to say about her experience working with WV Hive:

“WV Hive has been invaluable in assisting our company with identifying our client segment, diversifying our streams of revenue, and assisting us with public relations and marketing resources. Our business advisor is knowledgeable, dependable, and resourceful. Working with the Hive has been nothing short of amazing.”

Hal and Kristi Dumas

Dumas Psychology Collective & The Brain Training Center

Beckley

https://www.dumaspsychologycollective.com/ and http://thebraintrainingcenterwv.com/

Dr. Kristi Dumas is an entrepreneurial force – one we are fortunate to have found her way to our area. She began her psychology practice in 2018, branching out on her own to meet our community’s need for health and wellness solutions. She began with an idea, which led to a grant, which led to partners and equipment, which led to a workforce training program, which led to The Brain Training Center. The Center offers neurofeedback, meditation, and yoga. The dynamic neurofeedback training is an innovative approach to decrease suffering that doesn’t entail a medication prescription and can aid in attention and focus, addiction recovery, migraines, chronic pain, traumatic brain injury, depression, and other wellness issues.

Her confidence and her ability to find a way forward when the odds are against her – such as navigating payroll and business expenses while waiting for more than six months on her first insurance reimbursement – are unstoppable. Every misstep or missed opportunity (which are not many) is analyzed and learned from. She has leveraged community connections and her passion for entrepreneurship into success for her business.

She is focused and determined to make Beckley and Raleigh county a better place, which is evident in the ways she gives back to the community. One such way is her recent partnership with the Downtown Beckley Association to provide free headshots and webinars to women in business. This partnership allowed her to highlight her passion for elevating other women in entrepreneurship and particularly women of color.

In her first year she quadrupled her employees and revenues. When the pandemic hit, like most of us, it has been a difficult situation to navigate, but she takes problems head on and uses them as an opportunity to learn and grow. She is not content just to find success and ride – she sees more problems to solve every day, and she is willing to take the risk to solve them.

Moore also recognized business and university leaders with annual West Virginia Hive awards, including:

2020 Small Business of the Year: Kelli Harrison, Analabs, Inc.

2020 Social Enterprise of the Year: Chris Adams, Appalachian Furnishings

2020 Entrepreneur of the Year: Alison Ibarra, Pinheads Bowling Center

2020 Partners of the Year: Dr. Carolyn Long, President of WVU Institute of Technology; the Region 1 Workforce Development Board; and the Beckley Presbyterian Church

2020 Community Advocate of the Year: Ann Worley

The West Virginia Hive has served 306 businesses and helped launch 44 businesses in its service area. It is currently assisting 79 clients with business advising and technical assistance support on business modeling, financing, human resources, marketing, and other services.

The Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. More information about the West Virginia Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.