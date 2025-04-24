WV Hive Partnering with Tamarack Foundation for the Arts To Boost Artisan Small Business Support

West Virginia Press Association

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive Network is proud to announce they are working in partnership with the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts (TFA) – to provide entrepreneurship support for Establishing The Creative Network: West Virginia’s Arts Entrepreneur Ecosystem Project.

Through a Tamarack Foundation grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, WV Hive is a sub-awardee responsible for providing entrepreneurship coaching and training and working with arts business experts to develop comprehensive business training for artisans throughout West Virginia.

Renée Margocee, TFA’s Executive Director, said, “This partnership with the WV Hive Network represents a significant milestone in our mission to support West Virginia’s creative economy. By combining our expertise in the arts with the Hive’s proven business development resources, we’re creating a powerful ecosystem that will help artists transform their passion into sustainable livelihoods.”

Judy Moore, executive director of WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said this initiative will address the gap in knowledge and expertise to meet the niche needs of artists who want to monetize their talents.

“We are very appreciative of the WV Hive’s longstanding partnership with The Tamarack Foundation for the Arts,” said Moore. “This collaboration is allowing us to formalize our partnership and combine the expertise of our two organizations – entrepreneurship and artisan support. It is also allowing us to work closely with Elaine Grogan Luttrull of Minerva Financial Arts and Jennifer Reis of Make Do Creative to develop an arts business module and training materials that will not only be rolled out to artisan entrepreneurs statewide through this project, but it will also enhance the WV Hive’s toolbox and training offerings.”

Moore said Luttrull and Reis will facilitate this training for the WV Hive Network’s business coaches and this pilot program will establish a solid base for support of arts entrepreneurs by educating business coaches on how to better serve artists. As Creative Network Members prepare to list on the new online marketplace, WV Hive business coaches will provide arts business coaching to every member.

Moore said the grant sub-award will allow the WV Hive to hire one artist with business / entrepreneurial experience and train them as a business coach this year. She said the full WV Hive business coaching team serving southern West Virginia will be trained by the arts experts by September 2027 and will result in dozens of Creative Network Members being connected with the WV Hive to receive one-on-one business coaching.

“Our business coaches see many artistic endeavors in their small business development counseling,” said Moore. “We are all very excited to tap this rich potential for the region.”

# # #

FEATURE IMAGE CAPTION: Sara Cottingham is a relief printer, pastel artist, and musician living in Morgantown, W.Va., who is a prime example of an individual who benefited from the collaboration between Tamarack Foundation for the Arts and WV Hive. She is one of the program’s Creative Entrepreneur Fellows from the 2024 cohort. Photo by Braiden Maddox of Understory WV (courtesy of TFA)

WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Its 13-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, and Mingo counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.

Tamarack Foundation for the Arts is a nonprofit organization working to support a vibrant and prosperous arts community across the Mountain State. They support West Virginia artists and creative entrepreneurs by providing resources, fostering meaningful connections, and advocating for the value of creative work. Guided by the belief in the power of art to enrich lives and strengthen communities, TFA envisions a West Virginia where art is woven into daily life and is a driving force for the state’s cultural, social, and economic vitality. Through their programming, fellowships, and statewide initiatives, TFA champions artists, cultivates a culture of belonging, and uplifts the creative economy. More information about TFA can be found at https://tamarackfoundation.org.