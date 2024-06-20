WV Hive hosting inclusive capital access community conversation in Princeton on June 25

West Virginia Press Association

PRINCETON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive is conducting a community conversation on inclusive capital access from 1-2:30 p.m. June 25, at The Loft, 1123 Mercer Street in Princeton, W.Va. The event is free to those who register.

Judy Moore, Deputy Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and Executive Director at the WV Hive, said the purpose of this conversation is to collect data on capital access barriers and disparities in underrepresented communities. “As we work together to identify challenges surrounding access to capital, participation from underrepresented business owners is critical to gain insight into their unique experiences and challenges,” said Moore. “Knowing where the gaps exist allows for critical, targeted interventions and innovative resource development to help solve for the needs identified. By dismantling barriers and disparities, we can foster an environment where all entrepreneurs can thrive.”

Interested individuals can register at: https://wvhive.com/event/inclusive-capital-access-community-conversation/

Moore added, “Access to capital is an essential element for business start-ups and the continued growth of existing businesses. We need to better understand what southern West Virginia minority business owners are facing to help them eliminate barriers and identify the resources for their enterprises to thrive.”

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Its 13-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, and Mingo counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at wvhive.com.