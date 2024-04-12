WV Hive congratulates Mountain Steer Meat Company of White Sulphur Springs on second place award in Hayhurst Invitational Pitch Competition

West Virginia Press Association

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. – James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford, co-owners of Mountain Steer Meat Company, pitched Wednesday evening in the inaugural Hayhurst Invitational statewide business competition at the Bridging Innovation Week event in Huntington. Their expansion plan was rewarded with a second-place award of $50,000.

Founded in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, Mountain Steer Meat Company of White Sulphur Springs raises, processes and distributes local beef to businesses and customers throughout the state and nationwide.

Judy Moore, deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and executive director of the West Virginia Hive, said, “On behalf of all of us at the West Virginia Hive, we couldn’t be more proud of the stellar job Mountain Steer Meat Company did pitching in the Hayhurst Invitational. They are phenomenal entrepreneurs with a tremendous business future, and we are thankful for the opportunity to walk alongside them on their amazing entrepreneurial journey. A big thank you to Mary Legg, our senior business advisor, for helping to guide their growth and development in multiple ways.”

More about the company at: Mountain Steer – We Know Beef.

Four other companies were selected to pitch a panel of expert judges on the need for capital to embark on expansion plans. Lost Creek Farm in Harrison County was the winner of the $100,000 first prize.