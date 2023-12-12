WV Hive Annual Open House and Awards Ceremony set for Dec. 15 at Black Knight Country Club in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive Network is hosting its annual Open House and Awards Ceremony from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, December 15 at the Historic Black Knight Country Club, 2400 South Kanawha Street, in Beckley. The event is open to the public and there is no cost to attend.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), said, “We will begin the event with our awards ceremony at 10 a.m. and there will be refreshments and ample opportunities for networking and learning about the WV Hive and its services. Several WV Hive clients will also be selling their products and so plan on some Christmas shopping opportunities too!”

Moore said four new client award categories were added this year, bringing the total to eight client awards:

2023 WV Hive Small Business of the Year Award

2023 WV Hive Start Up of the Year Award

2023 WV Hive Entrepreneur of the Year Award

2023 WV Hive Social Enterprise of the Year Award

2023 WV Hive Survivor Bee of the Year (New)

2023 WV Hive Minority Business of the Year Award (New)

2023 WV Hive Innovative Business of the Year Award (New)

2023 Student Entrepreneur of the Year (New)

Awards for the 2023 WV Hive Community Advocate of the Year and 2023 WV Hive Partner of the Year will also be presented.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA. More information about the WV Hive can be found at wvhive.com.