WV Golf Association 2024 Event Registration Opens at Noon on March 4

West Virginia Press Association
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Registration for all West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) events will open at noon on Mon., March 4, 2024. For complete instructions on how to register for WVGA events click here.
“We urge everyone to register early for their preferred events,” said WVGA Executive Director Chris Slack. “Several of our championships will sell out in a matter of hours on March 4. We’re excited to have a new four-event Ladies League that is debuting this season.”
“We have a full season of 116 events for golfers of all ages, from five and up, at courses from Wheeling to White Sulphur Springs and Huntington to Martinsburg,” Slack continued. “Our events highlight some of the most beautiful scenery West Virginia has to offer and we’re able to utilize a combination of public and private courses throughout the state.”
The 2024 schedule includes:
- 35 one- and two-day WVGA Championship events from April 8 to Oct. 6.
- 4 USGA Qualifying events from April 29 to Sept. 19.
- 6 WVGA Team events from March 30 to Oct. 19.
- 26 WVGA Senior Series event scheduled from April 10 to Oct. 14.
- 6 WVGA Amateur Series events presented by PSIMED from April 16 to June 12.
- 4 Ladies League events from April 15 to Sept. 8.
- 9 Callaway Junior Tour Rookie League events from April 21 to Aug. 9.
- 22 Callaway Junior Tour events from June 3 to July 25.
- 4 Callaway Junior Tour High School Series events from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14.
“We have some of these best sponsors in golf and our schedule wouldn’t be possible without them,” Slack said. “We want to thank Astorg Auto, Encova Insurance, Kalaskey Orthodontics, Little General Stores, Mercedes Benz, Pikewood Energy, PSIMed, Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal Co. and United Bank.”
Full WVGA 2024 schedule:
2024 WVGA Championship Schedule
April 8-9 Tri-State PGA WV Classic Guyan Golf & Country Club
April 20-21 Two Man Scramble Championship Stonewall Resort
April 28 Junior Match Play Qualifier Greenhills Country Club (Ravenswood)
May 5 Junior Match Play Qualifier Tygart Lake Public Golf Course
May 11-12 Junior Match Play Championship Parkersburg Country Club
May 17-19 Four-Ball Match Play Championship The Resort at Glade Springs
May 20-21 Senior Open Championship Berry Hills Country Club
May 6 105th WV Amateur Qualifier Wheeling Country Club
May 7 105th WV Amateur Qualifier Edgewood Country Club
May 9 105th WV Amateur Qualifier Locust Hill Golf Course
May 13 105th WV Amateur Qualifier Bridgeport Country Club
May 16 105th WV Amateur Qualifier Pipestem Resort State Park
May 20 105th WV Amateur Qualifier Guyan Golf & Country Club
May 22 105th WV Amateur Last Chance Qualifier Stonewall Resort
May 26-29 105th WV Amateur Championship The Greenbrier Resort
June 14-15 Mixed Format Championship Glade Springs Village-Stonehaven
June 17-18 Women’s Senior Amateur Championship The Resort at Glade Springs
June 29-30 Four-Ball Championship The Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe
July 1-2 Junior Amateur Championship Canaan Valley Resort
July 14-16 101st WV Women’s Amateur Championship Bridgeport Country Club
July 15-17 Senior Amateur Championship Stonewall Resort
July 20-21 Parent-Child Championship The Resort at Glade Springs/Glade Springs Village-Stonehaven
July 7 91st WV Open Qualifier Riverside Golf Club
July 8 91st WV Open Qualifier Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
July 18 91st WV Open Qualifier The Club at Cress Creek
July 22 91st WV Open Qualifier The Resort at Glade Springs
July 23 91st WV Open Qualifier The Pines Country Club
July 25 91st WV Open Last Chance Qualifier Bel Meadow Golf Club
July 29-Aug 2 91st WV Open Championship Edgewood Country Club
July 29 Womens Intra State Matches The Club at Cress Creek
August 23-24 Two Lady Scramble Championship Pipestem Resort State Park
August 23-24 Two Man Senior Scramble Championship Pipestem Resort State Park
August 27-29 Mid-Amateur Championship The Pines Country Club
September 23-24 Senior Four-Ball Championship Guyan Golf & Country Club
October 6 Club Team Championship Glade Springs Village-Woodhaven
2024 USGA Qualifying Schedule
April 29 U.S. Open Qualifying Parkersburg Country Club
July 10 U.S. Senior Amateur Qualifying Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
August 19 U.S. Mid-Amateur Qualifying Guyan Golf & Country Club
September 19 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Qualifying Edgewood Country Club
2024 WVGA Team Events
March 30 North South Junior Matches The Resort at Glade Springs
April 26-28 WV-VA Team Matches The Resort at Glade Springs
July 15-16 Virginia – Carolinas Womens Keswick Golf Club
August 10-11 Virginias – Carolinas Boys Occano Golf Club
October 17-19 Captain’s Putter Matches Bayville Country Club
TBD Mid-Atlantic Junior Invitational TBD
2024 WVGA Ladies League
April 15 Stonewall Resort, Roanoke
May 15 Clarksburg Country Club
June 27 Woodhaven Golf Course, Daniels
September 7-8 Alpine Lake Resort, Terra Alta
2024 WV Amateur Series presented by PSIMED Schedule
April 16 Edgewood Country Club
April 22 Parkersburg Country Club
May 9 Riverside Golf Club
May 13 The Resort at Glade Springs
May 23 Fincastle
June 12 Stonewall Resort
2024 WVGA Senior Series Schedule
April 10 The Resort at Glade Springs
April 17 The Pines Country Club
April 30 Mountaineers Woodview
May 1 (9:00am) Oglebay- Palmer
May 10 Mingo Bottom Golf Club
May 14 Bel Meadow Golf Club
May 22 Little Creek Golf Course
June 3 Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
June 10 Pocahontas Country Club
June 11 (9:00am) The Raven Golf Club
June 21 Green Hills Country Club (Fairmont)
June 25 Fincastle
June 26 (9:00am) Pipestem Resort State Park
July 1 Preston Country Club
July 2 (9:00am) Lakeview Resort
July 12 Glenville Golf Club
July 24 Grandview Country Club
August 5 Berry Hills Country Club
August 14 Bridge Haven Golf Club
August 19 Stonewall Resort
August 20 (9:00am) Canaan Valley Resort
September 10 Lewisburg Elks Country Club
September 16 Greenhills Country Club (Ravenswood)
October 2 Riverside Golf Club
October 7 Edgewood Country Club
October 14 Parkersburg Country Club
Callaway Junior Tour Rookie League
April 21 @ noon Rookie League Sistersville CC
May 11 @ noon Rookie League St. Mary’s GC
May 18 @ noon Rookie League Minibel Par 3 GC
June 7 @ noon Rookie League Lewisburg Elks CC
June 9 @ 10 am Rookie League Coonskin Park
June 21 @ 3 pm Rookie League Fairmont FC
June 22 @ noon Rookie League Barbour CC
July 12 @ 3 pm Rookie League Mingo Bottom GC
August 9 @ 3:30 pm Rookie League Locust Hill GC
Callaway Junior Tour
June 3 @ 8:30 am CJRT Guyan G&CC
June 4 @ 8:30 am CJRT Esquire GC
June 6 @ 8:30 am CJRT Stonewall Resort
June 10 @ 9:00 am CJRT Sleepy Hollow GC
June 12 @ 8:30 am CJRT The Pines CC
June 13 @ 8:30 am CJRT Canaan Valley Resort
June 17 @ 8:30 am CJRT Bridgeport CC
June 18 @ 8:30 am CJRT The Club at Cress Creek
June 19 @ 8:30am CJRT Locust Hill GC
June 24 @ 8:30am CJRT Berry Hills CC
June 25 @ 9:00am CJRT Edgewood CC
June 26 @ 8:30am CJRT Riverside GC
July 8 @ 8:30am CJRT The Greenbrier (AM)
July 8 @ 2:00pm CJRT The Greenbrier (PM)
July 10 @ 8:30am CJRT Oglebay (Jones)
July 11 @ 8:30am CJRT Wheeling CC
July 17 @ 8:30am CJRT The Resort at Glade Springs
July 17 @ 5:00pm Par 3 Shootout Pipestem Resort
July 18 @ 8:30am CJRT Pipestem Resort State Park
July 22 @ 10:00am CJRT Parkersburg CC
July 23 @ 8:30am CJRT Mingo Bottom GC
July 25 @ 9:00am CJRT Tour Championship Greenbrier Sporting Club
Callaway Junior Tour High School Series
August 8 @ 9 am High School Series-Capital City Classic Edgewood CC
August 9 @ 8:30 am High School Series-WVGA Invite Riverside GC
August 13 @ 8:30 am High School Series-WVGA Invite Oglebay Resort (Jones)
August 14 @ 8:30 am High School Series-WVGA Invite Stonewall Resort
About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA):
Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18.
We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.
For more information, visit wvga.org.