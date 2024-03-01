WV Golf Association 2024 Event Registration Opens at Noon on March 4

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Registration for all West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) events will open at noon on Mon., March 4, 2024. For complete instructions on how to register for WVGA events click here.

“We urge everyone to register early for their preferred events,” said WVGA Executive Director Chris Slack. “Several of our championships will sell out in a matter of hours on March 4. We’re excited to have a new four-event Ladies League that is debuting this season.”

“We have a full season of 116 events for golfers of all ages, from five and up, at courses from Wheeling to White Sulphur Springs and Huntington to Martinsburg,” Slack continued. “Our events highlight some of the most beautiful scenery West Virginia has to offer and we’re able to utilize a combination of public and private courses throughout the state.”

The 2024 schedule includes:

35 one- and two-day WVGA Championship events from April 8 to Oct. 6.

4 USGA Qualifying events from April 29 to Sept. 19.

6 WVGA Team events from March 30 to Oct. 19.

26 WVGA Senior Series event scheduled from April 10 to Oct. 14.

6 WVGA Amateur Series events presented by PSIMED from April 16 to June 12.

4 Ladies League events from April 15 to Sept. 8.

9 Callaway Junior Tour Rookie League events from April 21 to Aug. 9.

22 Callaway Junior Tour events from June 3 to July 25.

4 Callaway Junior Tour High School Series events from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14.

“We have some of these best sponsors in golf and our schedule wouldn’t be possible without them,” Slack said. “We want to thank Astorg Auto, Encova Insurance, Kalaskey Orthodontics, Little General Stores, Mercedes Benz, Pikewood Energy, PSIMed, Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal Co. and United Bank.”

Full WVGA 2024 schedule:

2024 WVGA Championship Schedule

April 8-9 Tri-State PGA WV Classic Guyan Golf & Country Club

April 20-21 Two Man Scramble Championship Stonewall Resort

April 28 Junior Match Play Qualifier Greenhills Country Club (Ravenswood)

May 5 Junior Match Play Qualifier Tygart Lake Public Golf Course

May 11-12 Junior Match Play Championship Parkersburg Country Club

May 17-19 Four-Ball Match Play Championship The Resort at Glade Springs

May 20-21 Senior Open Championship Berry Hills Country Club

May 6 105th WV Amateur Qualifier Wheeling Country Club

May 7 105th WV Amateur Qualifier Edgewood Country Club

May 9 105th WV Amateur Qualifier Locust Hill Golf Course

May 13 105th WV Amateur Qualifier Bridgeport Country Club

May 16 105th WV Amateur Qualifier Pipestem Resort State Park

May 20 105th WV Amateur Qualifier Guyan Golf & Country Club

May 22 105th WV Amateur Last Chance Qualifier Stonewall Resort

May 26-29 105th WV Amateur Championship The Greenbrier Resort

June 14-15 Mixed Format Championship Glade Springs Village-Stonehaven

June 17-18 Women’s Senior Amateur Championship The Resort at Glade Springs

June 29-30 Four-Ball Championship The Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe

July 1-2 Junior Amateur Championship Canaan Valley Resort

July 14-16 101st WV Women’s Amateur Championship Bridgeport Country Club

July 15-17 Senior Amateur Championship Stonewall Resort

July 20-21 Parent-Child Championship The Resort at Glade Springs/Glade Springs Village-Stonehaven

July 7 91st WV Open Qualifier Riverside Golf Club

July 8 91st WV Open Qualifier Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

July 18 91st WV Open Qualifier The Club at Cress Creek

July 22 91st WV Open Qualifier The Resort at Glade Springs

July 23 91st WV Open Qualifier The Pines Country Club

July 25 91st WV Open Last Chance Qualifier Bel Meadow Golf Club

July 29-Aug 2 91st WV Open Championship Edgewood Country Club

July 29 Womens Intra State Matches The Club at Cress Creek

August 23-24 Two Lady Scramble Championship Pipestem Resort State Park

August 23-24 Two Man Senior Scramble Championship Pipestem Resort State Park

August 27-29 Mid-Amateur Championship The Pines Country Club

September 23-24 Senior Four-Ball Championship Guyan Golf & Country Club

October 6 Club Team Championship Glade Springs Village-Woodhaven

2024 USGA Qualifying Schedule

April 29 U.S. Open Qualifying Parkersburg Country Club

July 10 U.S. Senior Amateur Qualifying Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

August 19 U.S. Mid-Amateur Qualifying Guyan Golf & Country Club

September 19 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Qualifying Edgewood Country Club

2024 WVGA Team Events

March 30 North South Junior Matches The Resort at Glade Springs

April 26-28 WV-VA Team Matches The Resort at Glade Springs

July 15-16 Virginia – Carolinas Womens Keswick Golf Club

August 10-11 Virginias – Carolinas Boys Occano Golf Club

October 17-19 Captain’s Putter Matches Bayville Country Club

TBD Mid-Atlantic Junior Invitational TBD

2024 WVGA Ladies League

April 15 Stonewall Resort, Roanoke

May 15 Clarksburg Country Club

June 27 Woodhaven Golf Course, Daniels

September 7-8 Alpine Lake Resort, Terra Alta

2024 WV Amateur Series presented by PSIMED Schedule

April 16 Edgewood Country Club

April 22 Parkersburg Country Club

May 9 Riverside Golf Club

May 13 The Resort at Glade Springs

May 23 Fincastle

June 12 Stonewall Resort

2024 WVGA Senior Series Schedule

April 10 The Resort at Glade Springs

April 17 The Pines Country Club

April 30 Mountaineers Woodview

May 1 (9:00am) Oglebay- Palmer

May 10 Mingo Bottom Golf Club

May 14 Bel Meadow Golf Club

May 22 Little Creek Golf Course

June 3 Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

June 10 Pocahontas Country Club

June 11 (9:00am) The Raven Golf Club

June 21 Green Hills Country Club (Fairmont)

June 25 Fincastle

June 26 (9:00am) Pipestem Resort State Park

July 1 Preston Country Club

July 2 (9:00am) Lakeview Resort

July 12 Glenville Golf Club

July 24 Grandview Country Club

August 5 Berry Hills Country Club

August 14 Bridge Haven Golf Club

August 19 Stonewall Resort

August 20 (9:00am) Canaan Valley Resort

September 10 Lewisburg Elks Country Club

September 16 Greenhills Country Club (Ravenswood)

October 2 Riverside Golf Club

October 7 Edgewood Country Club

October 14 Parkersburg Country Club

Callaway Junior Tour Rookie League

April 21 @ noon Rookie League Sistersville CC

May 11 @ noon Rookie League St. Mary’s GC

May 18 @ noon Rookie League Minibel Par 3 GC

June 7 @ noon Rookie League Lewisburg Elks CC

June 9 @ 10 am Rookie League Coonskin Park

June 21 @ 3 pm Rookie League Fairmont FC

June 22 @ noon Rookie League Barbour CC

July 12 @ 3 pm Rookie League Mingo Bottom GC

August 9 @ 3:30 pm Rookie League Locust Hill GC

Callaway Junior Tour

June 3 @ 8:30 am CJRT Guyan G&CC

June 4 @ 8:30 am CJRT Esquire GC

June 6 @ 8:30 am CJRT Stonewall Resort

June 10 @ 9:00 am CJRT Sleepy Hollow GC

June 12 @ 8:30 am CJRT The Pines CC

June 13 @ 8:30 am CJRT Canaan Valley Resort

June 17 @ 8:30 am CJRT Bridgeport CC

June 18 @ 8:30 am CJRT The Club at Cress Creek

June 19 @ 8:30am CJRT Locust Hill GC

June 24 @ 8:30am CJRT Berry Hills CC

June 25 @ 9:00am CJRT Edgewood CC

June 26 @ 8:30am CJRT Riverside GC

July 8 @ 8:30am CJRT The Greenbrier (AM)

July 8 @ 2:00pm CJRT The Greenbrier (PM)

July 10 @ 8:30am CJRT Oglebay (Jones)

July 11 @ 8:30am CJRT Wheeling CC

July 17 @ 8:30am CJRT The Resort at Glade Springs

July 17 @ 5:00pm Par 3 Shootout Pipestem Resort

July 18 @ 8:30am CJRT Pipestem Resort State Park

July 22 @ 10:00am CJRT Parkersburg CC

July 23 @ 8:30am CJRT Mingo Bottom GC

July 25 @ 9:00am CJRT Tour Championship Greenbrier Sporting Club

Callaway Junior Tour High School Series

August 8 @ 9 am High School Series-Capital City Classic Edgewood CC

August 9 @ 8:30 am High School Series-WVGA Invite Riverside GC

August 13 @ 8:30 am High School Series-WVGA Invite Oglebay Resort (Jones)

August 14 @ 8:30 am High School Series-WVGA Invite Stonewall Resort

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA):

Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18.

We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.

For more information, visit wvga.org.