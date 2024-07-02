WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation announces new pay rates in effect July 1

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) announced an increase in special hiring rates that went into effect on July 1.

The State Personnel Board (SPB) approved the implementation of a special hiring rate for Correctional Officer 1 through Correctional Officer 7 positions at WV DCR facilities across the state. Additionally, Correctional Officer 1 and Correctional Officer 2 positions will receive an increase after the first six months.

The new rates signify a significant increase, raising the starting salary for a correctional officer from $40,000 to $42,900. By the end of their second year of service, the salary will be $49,400.

“The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is dedicated to fostering a resilient and skilled workforce,” said WV DCR Commissioner William Marshall. “These pay raises are a testament to our commitment to attracting and retaining qualified professionals who are passionate about ensuring public safety and upholding the standards of our correctional facilities. These enhancements recognize the hard work of our current employees and position us to draw in top talent, further fortifying our mission to protect and serve the Mountain State with integrity and excellence.”

The WV DCR oversees West Virginia’s 11 prisons, 10 regional jails, 10 juvenile centers, 13 Parole Services Offices, 22 Youth Reporting Centers and three work-release sites.