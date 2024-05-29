WV Department of Education announces 2024 Albert Yanni Scholarship winners

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has announced the 2024 Albert Yanni Scholarship recipients. Thirty (30) career technical education (CTE) students were each awarded $2,000 to assist their pursuit of advanced education and/or training related to their career aspirations in the coming year.

“These exemplary students are to be commended for earning this important award,” said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt. “Their scholastic and work ethic has served them well to open doors of opportunity. I am certain each scholar will find success as they pursue the next chapters of their lives because they can build their futures on the solid foundation established in their CTE programs.”

The 2024 Albert Yanni Scholarship winners are:

Student Name School County Gavin McGraw Academy of Careers and Technology Raleigh Shayla Montgomery Ben Franklin Career Center Kanawha Kiersten Cremeans Boone Career and Technical Center Boone Isabelle Godby Boone Career and Technical Center Boone Keira Darnell Boone Career and Technical Center Boone Connie Gunnoe Boone Career and Technical Center Boone Chloe Brooke Daniels Boone Career and Technical Center Boone Rylee M. Wallace Cabell Midland High School Cabell Aaliyah Frye Hedgesville High School Berkeley Paisley Tabor Hurricane High School Putnam Danielle Pallay James Rumsey Technical Institute Berkeley Katie Pauley Lincoln County High School Lincoln Isabella McPeak Mercer County Technical Education Center Mercer Drew Matlick Mineral County Technical Center Mineral Gabrielle Chico Monongalia Technical Education Center Monongalia Christopher McGraw Nicholas County Career and Technical Center Nicholas Joshua Cortines Oak Hill High School Fayette Taylor Skidmore Philip Barbour High School Barbour Madyson Phillips Preston High School Preston Ada Chen Ritchie County High School Ritchie Sawyer Hunt Roane County High School Roane Kamrie-lyn Alder Spring Mills High School Berkeley Samuel DiGiovanni Spring Mills High School Berkeley Allison Wince Tyler Consolidated High School Tyler Elizabeth Grace Paden Tyler Consolidated High School Tyler Savannah Weekley United Technical Center Harrison Olivia Baker Weir High School Hancock Andrew Manteau Weir High School Hancock Alessia Brun Weir High School Hancock Max Reasbeck Wheeling Park High School Ohio

The Albert Yanni Scholarship is a competitive award offered to graduating high school students who are pursuing a professional certification. Students with a high attendance record and strong academics are considered by a scholarship committee at the WVDE.