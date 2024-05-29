WV Department of Education announces 2024 Albert Yanni Scholarship winners

West Virginia Press Association
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has announced the 2024 Albert Yanni Scholarship recipients. Thirty (30) career technical education (CTE) students were each awarded $2,000 to assist their pursuit of advanced education and/or training related to their career aspirations in the coming year.
“These exemplary students are to be commended for earning this important award,” said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt. “Their scholastic and work ethic has served them well to open doors of opportunity. I am certain each scholar will find success as they pursue the next chapters of their lives because they can build their futures on the solid foundation established in their CTE programs.”
The 2024 Albert Yanni Scholarship winners are:
|Student Name
|School
|County
|Gavin McGraw
|Academy of Careers and Technology
|Raleigh
|Shayla Montgomery
|Ben Franklin Career Center
|Kanawha
|Kiersten Cremeans
|Boone Career and Technical Center
|Boone
|Isabelle Godby
|Boone Career and Technical Center
|Boone
|Keira Darnell
|Boone Career and Technical Center
|Boone
|Connie Gunnoe
|Boone Career and Technical Center
|Boone
|Chloe Brooke Daniels
|Boone Career and Technical Center
|Boone
|Rylee M. Wallace
|Cabell Midland High School
|Cabell
|Aaliyah Frye
|Hedgesville High School
|Berkeley
|Paisley Tabor
|Hurricane High School
|Putnam
|Danielle Pallay
|James Rumsey Technical Institute
|Berkeley
|Katie Pauley
|Lincoln County High School
|Lincoln
|Isabella McPeak
|Mercer County Technical Education Center
|Mercer
|Drew Matlick
|Mineral County Technical Center
|Mineral
|Gabrielle Chico
|Monongalia Technical Education Center
|Monongalia
|Christopher McGraw
|Nicholas County Career and Technical Center
|Nicholas
|Joshua Cortines
|Oak Hill High School
|Fayette
|Taylor Skidmore
|Philip Barbour High School
|Barbour
|Madyson Phillips
|Preston High School
|Preston
|Ada Chen
|Ritchie County High School
|Ritchie
|Sawyer Hunt
|Roane County High School
|Roane
|Kamrie-lyn Alder
|Spring Mills High School
|Berkeley
|Samuel DiGiovanni
|Spring Mills High School
|Berkeley
|Allison Wince
|Tyler Consolidated High School
|Tyler
|Elizabeth Grace Paden
|Tyler Consolidated High School
|Tyler
|Savannah Weekley
|United Technical Center
|Harrison
|Olivia Baker
|Weir High School
|Hancock
|Andrew Manteau
|Weir High School
|Hancock
|Alessia Brun
|Weir High School
|Hancock
|Max Reasbeck
|Wheeling Park High School
|Ohio
The Albert Yanni Scholarship is a competitive award offered to graduating high school students who are pursuing a professional certification. Students with a high attendance record and strong academics are considered by a scholarship committee at the WVDE.