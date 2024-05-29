WVPA Sharing

WV Department of Education announces 2024 Albert Yanni Scholarship winners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has announced the 2024 Albert Yanni Scholarship recipients. Thirty (30) career technical education (CTE) students were each awarded $2,000 to assist their pursuit of advanced education and/or training related to their career aspirations in the coming year. 

“These exemplary students are to be commended for earning this important award,” said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt. “Their scholastic and work ethic has served them well to open doors of opportunity. I am certain each scholar will find success as they pursue the next chapters of their lives because they can build their futures on the solid foundation established in their CTE programs.”

The 2024 Albert Yanni Scholarship winners are:

Student NameSchool       County
Gavin McGrawAcademy of Careers and TechnologyRaleigh
Shayla MontgomeryBen Franklin Career CenterKanawha
Kiersten CremeansBoone Career and Technical CenterBoone
Isabelle GodbyBoone Career and Technical CenterBoone
Keira DarnellBoone Career and Technical CenterBoone
Connie GunnoeBoone Career and Technical CenterBoone
Chloe Brooke DanielsBoone Career and Technical CenterBoone
Rylee M. WallaceCabell Midland High SchoolCabell
Aaliyah FryeHedgesville High SchoolBerkeley
Paisley TaborHurricane High SchoolPutnam
Danielle PallayJames Rumsey Technical InstituteBerkeley
Katie PauleyLincoln County High SchoolLincoln
Isabella McPeakMercer County Technical Education CenterMercer
Drew MatlickMineral County Technical CenterMineral
Gabrielle ChicoMonongalia Technical Education CenterMonongalia
Christopher McGrawNicholas County Career and Technical CenterNicholas
Joshua CortinesOak Hill High SchoolFayette
Taylor SkidmorePhilip Barbour High SchoolBarbour
Madyson PhillipsPreston High SchoolPreston
Ada ChenRitchie County High SchoolRitchie
Sawyer HuntRoane County High SchoolRoane
Kamrie-lyn AlderSpring Mills High SchoolBerkeley
Samuel DiGiovanniSpring Mills High SchoolBerkeley
Allison WinceTyler Consolidated High SchoolTyler
Elizabeth Grace PadenTyler Consolidated High SchoolTyler
Savannah WeekleyUnited Technical CenterHarrison
Olivia BakerWeir High SchoolHancock
Andrew ManteauWeir High SchoolHancock
Alessia BrunWeir High SchoolHancock
Max ReasbeckWheeling Park High SchoolOhio

The Albert Yanni Scholarship is a competitive award offered to graduating high school students who are pursuing a professional certification. Students with a high attendance record and strong academics are considered by a scholarship committee at the WVDE.

