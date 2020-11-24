WV Charleston Catholic’s Aiden Satterfield signs with West Liberty University

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Aiden Satterfield, a senior wing/guard for Charleston Catholic, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball following his senior season at NCAA Division II West Liberty University.

Satterfield was the captain of West Virginia’s class A all-state team last season as a 6’6 shooting guard/wing. He was a part in helping Charleston Catholic earn the #2 seed in the West Virginia WVSSAC Class A State Basketball Tournament, which was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charleston Catholic Head Coach Hunter Moles congratulated Satterfield on twitter: “Congrats @aidensatt1 for signing to @WLUHoops today! I’m excited to see what the future holds for this young man but we are back to work Monday! Have some unfinished business to take care of first.”

Moles, in his first year at Charleston Catholic, was looking forward to Satterfield leading his team at the Class A state tournament. The COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans and left the Moles, Satterfield and the entire team looking forward to this season.

Earlier this year, Jay W. Bennett of the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported on Satterfield’s All-State selection:

“The Irish, who were hoping to claim their first state crown since 2012, earned the No. 2 seed and a big reason why was because of Aiden Satterfield. The junior big man was selected as the captain of the Class A all-state first team as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

“He’s a gym rat and wants to play college basketball,” admitted Moles of his 6-foot-5 plus wing, who threw down 23 dunks. “I’ve known Aiden since he was little. He’s allowed me to push him, and I knew we were going to have a good player in Aiden. He’s going to keep getting better on his all-around game.”

Satterfield finished as the leading scorer for the Irish. Along with averaging 19.1 points per game, he also shot better than 51% from the field and collected 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals a contest.

Satterfield made the commitment official on Nov. 12 at a private event at Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille on Capitol Street, Charleston. Family held the signing event “…to celebrate Aiden’s hard work.”

Charleston Catholic’s Aiden Satterfield celebrates his signing with West Liberty University with this parents, Archie Satterfield and Crystal Good, at Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille on Capitol Street earlier this month. Courtesy photo.

Satterfield verbally committed to West Liberty in September via his Twitter account: https://twitter.com/aidensatt1/status/1308157461078081548.

West Liberty University is located in West Liberty, W.Va., in Ohio County near Wheeling.

Ben Howlett coaches the the black & gold Hilltoppers, who are NCAA Division II in the Mountain East Conference. The school website is www.westliberty.edu; The WLU athletics website is www.hilltoppersports.com