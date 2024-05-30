WV Bioscience Summit highlights growing life sciences industry

By FRED PACE [email protected]

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Officials from Marshall University, West Virginia University and several businesses related to the bioscience industry gathered Wednesday at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus for the 12th annual West Virginia Bioscience Summit.

“There is a great deal of medical technology development that has occurred in the Huntington region, including Cabell County and Wayne County,” said Bryan Brown, executive director of the West Virginia Bioscience Association. “There are thousands of jobs attributed to this industry across West Virginia and it’s growing.”

