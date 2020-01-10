Worldwide golf course designer Pete Dye dead at 94

Staff report from The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Pete Dye, a world-renowned golf course architect, died Thursday, according to his company, Dye Designs. He was 94.

Among the courses he designed is Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport. Built on the site of a former coal mine, the nationally renowned 7,353-yard course has been the site of numerous weddings, fundraisers and community events.

“Pete made an indelible mark on the world of golf that will never be forgotten. We will all miss him dearly,” Dye Designs said on its Facebook account.

