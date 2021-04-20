World War II era B-17 bomber to offer tours, flights at Yeager airport in West Virginia May 29-30

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Yankee Lady, one of only 10 World War II era B-17 bombers that remain airworthy, will be making a Memorial Day weekend appearance at Charleston’s Yeager Airport on May 29 and 30 for self-guided tours and six 35-minute flights as part of the Yankee Air Museum’s “Honor the Heroes” tour.

Last year marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, but the arrival of COVID-19 severely curtailed public observances that achievement, according to Kevin Walsh, president and CEO of the Ypsilanti, Michigan-based air museum. This year, the air museum is redoubling its efforts to visit key states to honor those who helped win the war.

Walsh said nearly 219,000 West Virginians saw military service during World War II, making the state fifth-highest in the nation in the percentage of population on active duty during the war.

“Our B-17 Yankee Lady and its crew are honored to be guests of Yeager Airport and Capital Jet Center,” Walsh said. “Bringing our Honor the Heroes tour to Charleston on Memorial Day Weekend is a vital stop for us.” …

