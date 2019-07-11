WorkForce WV launching $10M opioid recovery/job training program

By Phil Kabler for The Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia is launching a three-year, $10 million program to provide recovery services and job training to people affected by the state’s opioid drug abuse epidemic.

“At the end of the day, the goal of the project is to get people job-ready and to place them in meaningful jobs,” acting Commissioner Scott Adkins said Tuesday during a pre-bid conference with potential bidders for the contract.

Funded through a federal Department of Labor disaster-relief dislocated-worker grant, the program is designed to assist 300 participants over three years.

Participants who self-attest to being affected by the opioid epidemic will be eligible for a variety of services, including working with peer recovery coaches and with career counselors who will match them with job training for in-demand occupations. …

