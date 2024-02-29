WorkForce West Virginia announces March 6 Statewide Virtual Job Fair

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia announced the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs today. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Wednesday, March 6, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. Click here to register as a job seeker for the March 6 Statewide Virtual Job Fair.

“Since our monthly Statewide Virtual Job Fairs began, more than 5,000 job seekers have submitted more than 5,000 resumes and participated in more than 11,000 booth visits,” said Scott Adkins, Acting Commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “This is a fantastic opportunity for job seekers to virtually meet with companies and learn more about open positions across the Mountain State.”

“We continue to invite West Virginians looking to take the next step in their careers to attend the monthly Statewide Virtual Job Fairs and apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with participating employers,” said James Bailey, Secretary of the WV Department of Commerce. “Last month, representatives from 112 companies and organizations within the state were able to connect with more than 500 West Virginia job seekers.”

When attending the event, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.

After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs. Click here to register as an employer for the March 6 event.

For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact [email protected].