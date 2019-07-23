Woody Thrasher visits Bluefield, W.Va., in race for GOP’s 2020 gubernatorial nomination

By Charles Boothe Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Harrison County native Woody Thrasher declared this year he would be opposing Gov. Jim Justice for the GOP nomination in the 2020 election. Thrasher was formerly the head of West Virginia’s Department of Commerce, but resigned after Justice asked him to last year, after 18 months at the job. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Harrison County native Woody Thrasher had never run for political office until this year, declaring his candidacy to oppose fellow Republican Gov. Jim Justice for the GOP nomination in the 2020 election.

Justice is the man who appointed Thrasher to head the state Department of Commerce in 2017, but asked him to resign last year, which he did after 18 months on the job.

Justice cited the lack of progress in the department of commerce’s RISE flood recovery program as the reason he asked for Thrasher’s resignation. …

