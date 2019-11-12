Wood County Schools working to recover from ransomware attack

By Michael Erb, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Phones have been restored and most offices in the Wood County School System will have Internet access today after a nearly week-long technology shutdown caused by a computer virus, the superintendent said on Monday.

Crews have been working since Wednesday to detect and remove hard drives infected by ransomware that corrupts Windows-based files, Superintendent Will Hosaflook said. Officials were forced to take the entire system offline to stop the spread of the virus.

As of Monday, the district’s phone system had been restored, Hosaflook said.

“It’s a slow and steady process,” he said. “You can’t risk bringing potentially infected computers online. They fix a few machines, verify they are OK, and then copy those onto other systems.” …

