By Shelley Hanson, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Women of Appalachia Project’s Women Speak showcase is slated to be held for the first time in person in Wheeling on Aug. 27 at Towngate Theatre.

Women Speak is a juried showcase of stories, poetry and music by female artists who live or have strong ties to Appalachia, according to information from Oglebay Institute.

It will be held 1-3 p.m. Aug. 27 and is free and open to the public.

“The event is a presentation of readings published in WOAP’s anthology ‘Women Speak, Volume Seven,’ a lavish mix of female voices– northern, central, southern, Affrilachian, LQBTQ, Asian-Appalachian, those differently-abled, emerging and well established – everyone stepping up to speak the truths of Appalachia,” according to event information…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/community/2022/08/women-of-appalachia-project-to-host-showcase-aug-27/