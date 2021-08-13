With Little Fanfare, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Appoints Charter School Board Members

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The list of appointees for a new statewide board that can authorize new public charter schools was released Thursday, with the group’s first meeting set for next week.

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, Gov. Jim Justice appointed five people to the new West Virginia Professional Charter School Board. The appointments were all dated July 2. Justice’s office has made no public announcements about the appointments.

Appointees are: former Greater Beckley Christian School head boys basketball coach Brian Helton; John Waltz, the vice president for enrollment management at West Virginia Wesleyan College Upshur County; Dewayne Duncan, a real estate developer in Kanawha County and former Republican candidate for Kanawha County Commission; Karen Bailey-Chapman, owner of public relations firm KB Advocacy in Jefferson County and a board member of the libertarian Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy; and Adam Kissel, a senior fellow at the Cardinal Institute.

Kissel, a former deputy assistant secretary for higher education programs at the U.S. Department of Education for 16 months under former president Donald Trump, said he was excited to get to work on the new board…

