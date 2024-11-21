Will Miller named as interim State Director of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) announced Will Miller has been named the new interim State Director.

Miller previously served as WV SBDC Deputy Director. Prior to that, he served as a business coach for the WV SBDC in the Charleston office. While in this position, he became a certified business advisor through Kent State University.



A native of Sissonville, Miller holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and a Master of Business Administration in International Business from West Virginia University.



“I am very excited and honored to be able to lead such a great team. The WV SBDC has been incredibly impactful in assisting small businesses in the Mountain State for years, and we are poised to grow that impact well into the future,” Miller said.



Most recently, Miller completed the AI for SBDC Advisors certification program offered by America’s SBDC. This prestigious certification recognizes Miller’s expertise in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to provide enhanced support and resources to small businesses in West Virginia.



The AI for SBDC Advisors certification program equips advisors with the knowledge and skills to effectively utilize AI tools and technologies. By earning this certification, Miller is now better positioned to assist small business owners in:

Identifying and implementing AI solutions that can streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Harnessing AI-powered data analytics to make informed business decisions.

Staying ahead of industry trends and emerging AI applications.



“I am thrilled to have completed the AI certification,” Miller said. “AI is rapidly transforming the way business is conducted. I am excited to use my newfound knowledge to help West Virginia’s small businesses succeed in the ever-changing digital world.”



The WV SBDC, a statewide network of business coaches, is committed to providing no-cost confidential one-on-one counseling, training, and other resources to help entrepreneurs start, grow and succeed. With Miller’s AI expertise, the WV SBDC is even better equipped to support the needs of small business owners in the state, providing a reassuring presence in the ever-changing digital world.

For more information about WV SBDC services and WV SBDC coaches, visit wvsbdc.com.