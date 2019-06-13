Wild, Wonderful Krodel Park in W.Va.: New additions draw more visitors

By Beth Sergent, Point Pleasant Register

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Though Memorial Day Weekend is typically busy at Krodel Park, this year attendance was amplified. One might say, something was definitely in the water and not just the 22-acre lake.

Point Pleasant’s new splash pad opened that weekend and since then, has been a hit, according to city officials. With free admission for residents of Mason County with identification, and only $1 per person for everyone else, it’s affordable fun on anyone’s budget. City officials report heavy attendance from not only local residents but from surroundings counties. Summer hours are Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

However, the splash pad isn’t the only new addition in recent years. …

