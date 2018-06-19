Why not Pleasants County? Program aims to attract, retain residents

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

St. MARYS, W.Va. — Pleasants County wants you.

The Pleasants County Development Authority on Monday announced the residency pilot program to attract and retain residents by offering up $1,000 for a family to buy or build a home in Pleasants County and up to another $500 for children enrolled in the school system or in a licensed day care.

The goal of the program is to encourage employment and retention of Pleasants County residents and encourage families who are employed by companies located in Pleasants County, but are living elsewhere, to purchase or build a primary residence in Pleasants County, said Jody Murphy, special projects coordinator with the development authority.