White House drug policy adviser visits Huntington, W.Va., to check recovery efforts

By Travis Crum, HD Media

HUNTINGTON – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he speaks weekly with the director of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy on issues related to the opioid crisis.

Kendel Ehrlich, deputy director of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy, visited Huntington on Wednesday, aiming to learn more about how the city is bouncing back after the height of the crisis in 2016. Ehrlich, a former first lady of Maryland, was appointed to her post in July.

“We came to see what is continuing to happen here and what are the successes,” Ehrlich said. “We want to be able to spread the word that you can be a city in crisis and then be a city of solutions. So we are here to learn about that.”

Ehrlich and Anne Hazlett, senior adviser for rural affairs at the Office of National Drug Control Policy, toured PROACT and Project Hope with Williams. …

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/white-house-drug-policy-adviser-visits-huntington-to-check-recovery/article_584e0a95-5ea2-5bf2-8b97-843b649d9cf1.html