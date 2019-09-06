Wheeling, W.Va., preparing for Saturday’s 250th Anniversary Parade

Parade Line-up, street closures announced

By HEATHER ZIEGLER, The Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING — The Wheeling 250 Anniversary Parade is set to step off at 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Wheeling, where the streets are expected to be lined with spectators.

The parade will begin at 20th Street and follow the Market and Main streets route of the annual Fantasy in Lights holiday parade.

The parade will include the West Virginia University Marching Band, U.S. Army Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps, local bands, floats and more. Due to the parade, the Wheeling Police Department has announced several downtown road closures ahead of the parade. …

