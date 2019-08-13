Wheeling, W.Va., Officials hear from developers on ‘mixed-use village’

By Alex Meyer, The Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The city’s Planning Commission heard an initial proposal to build a “mixed-use village” on a hilltop in Woodsdale Monday evening.

Representatives of the company GC&P Development gave a presentation on their long-term plans for the site and answered questions from commissioners at the meeting, which was attended by about 30 residents.

Over the next several months, the commission will consider whether to amend Wheeling’s 2014 comprehensive plan to create a special area plan to accommodate the development. The commission will further discuss the plan at its next meeting Sept. 9 and tentatively hold a public hearing on the matter at its meeting in October.

GC&P Development, owned by investors Douglas Grayson and Kevin Coyne, aims to use a 100-acre piece of land along W.Va. 88 to develop commercial, residential, office and other space. The proposed “village” would include retail shops, office space, a grocery store, a movie theater and residential areas with townhouses and assisted living. …

Read more: