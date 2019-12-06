Wheeling Police offer traffic, safety advice ahead of W.VA. Super Six football championship games

WHEELING, W.Va. — Local police are expecting an increase of traffic through the Friendly City this weekend, while local businesses are looking forward to a surge in customers from the West Virginia Super Six High School Football Championship.

Three games will take place today and Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium between six teams from across the state, including Wheeling Central Catholic High School on Saturday evening.

With the influx of visitors to the city, Wheeling police will be directing traffic at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon Saturday. In addition, police will maintain a heavy presence around the stadium.

Police said smoking, alcohol and portable heaters are not permitted inside the stadium, and remind visitors to keep vehicles locked at all times. Additionally, handicap parking is limited — plan ahead. The Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack parking lot is recommended for motorists, rather than street parking. …

