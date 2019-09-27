Wheeling Hospital named OglebayFest’s presenting sponsor

Release from the Oglebay Foundation:

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Hospital has stepped forward with the presenting sponsorship for this year’s Oglebayfest.

Oglebayfest is the largest community festival in the Ohio Valley. It began in 1978 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the park, with a focus on thanking the community for its ongoing support.

Oglebay Foundation and Wheeling Hospital representatives attending the announcement include, from left: Eriks Janelsins, Oglebay Foundation President and CEO; Douglass Harrison, Wheeling Hospital CEO; and Bruce Archer, Wheeling Hospital Vice President and Corporate Compliance Officer.

“As a new business leader in this community, I saw a unique opportunity to engage with our neighbors through a meaningful partnership with Oglebay,” said Douglass Harrison, Wheeling Hospital CEO. “Our Oglebayfest sponsorship will help bring more people together in celebration. When communities unite for a special event, it’s better for everyone. Wheeling’s ability to bring the whole community together for this festival is a model for the country.”

Wheeling Hospital is the largest single-site employer in the Ohio Valley and has been serving the community since 1850. Today, it is a 276-bed acute care facility and one of the oldest hospitals in the country in continuous operation.



“Oglebay and Wheeling Park play vital roles in the Ohio Valley being healthier,” said Eriks Janelsins, Oglebay Foundation President and CEO. “As our partnership with Wheeling Hospital flourishes, people will associate good health and improved well-being with their active enjoyment of the trails, pools, golfing and other amenities that the Wheeling Park Commission offers.”

Bruce Archer, Wheeling Hospital Vice President and Corporate Compliance Officer, agrees that the partnership provides the perfect opportunity to promote improved overall health and wellness.

“As the leading health care provider in the Ohio Valley, Wheeling Hospital is always looking for new and different ways to promote healthy lifestyles,” Archer said. “With the amazing parks we have in our own backyard, it just makes sense to leverage and expand on this relationship in the future.

“We’re going to invite 100,000 people for a three-day celebration. It’s going to be great for all of us to celebrate together.”

The 42nd annual festival will be held at Oglebay from Oct. 4-6. For more information visit https://oglebay.com