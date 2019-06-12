Wheelhouse Creative wins national video award for work on behalf of Oglebay

Press Release fromWheelhouse Creative:

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheelhouse Creative marketing and advertising firm has won a Silver ADDY, a national award recently announced by the American Advertising Federation in Washington, D.C.

Wheelhouse Creative won for its video celebration of “Oglebay’s 90thBirthday Presentation.” The piece featured picturesque video of Oglebay Park using drones and graphics and included both resort guests and actors to tell the story.

“Being recognized is an honor,” said Wheelhouse video operations manager Joe Monahan. “Sometimes you put in long hours and wonder if anyone notices. As creatives, we want to feel our work, and we want others to feel it too. Winning an ADDY is fantastic, and justifies what we do…the time we put in. Winning one for work we’ve done for Oglebay is even better. Oglebay is a tremendous organization that trusts us with its image and they deserve our best. This proves that they’re getting the nation’s best.”

“Our video team is second to none,” said Wheelhouse vice president Don Feenerty. “They took the lead in this project and the rest of our artisans helped make the Oglebay celebration special. It’s a great example of what our team at 16 Cypress Avenue can do.”

For more information, contact Don Feenerty at 304-905-6005.