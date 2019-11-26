What National Park status means for West Virginia’s New River Gorge

By Jackie Whetzel For The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — West Virginia Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., introduced legislation in September to change the federal designation of the New River Gorge National River into a New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Capito introduced similar legislation in October 2018, but the bill didn’t advance – mainly because hunting was going to be restricted.

Both senators say a National Park designation will create a boost in tourism benefiting the state economically.

“Redesignating this and putting a gold medal stamp of a national park on this area says that West Virginia is a beautiful, attractive, spectacular place,” Capito said. “We want to share it with the nation and care for it at the same time.” …

