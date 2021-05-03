Weston, West Virginia’s, MannCave Distillery secures double gold, silver and bronze awards at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition

By Steven Baublitz, WV News

WESTON, W.Va. — Weston’s MannCave Distillery is raising the bar when it comes to quality spirits, proving so by taking home six medals, including a double gold medal, at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition — the largest competition of its kind in the world.

“It’s a big win for us,” owner Stephen Mann said.

At the competition, the 2-year-old distillery took home two bronze medals for its MannCave Vodka and Raspberry Vodka, three silver medals for its MannCave Whiskey, Gin and Moonshine and the double gold medal for its MannCave Cinnamon Moonshine, its newest offering.

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which is also among the oldest of spirit competitions, emphasizes integrity, legacy and experience, and boasts esteemed judges who undertake its blind tastings, according to a press release. An award from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is a recognized indicator of exceptional quality and craftsmanship, officials said.

Mann said the distillery had won medals for its products previously at the San Diego Spirits Festival and the John Barleycorn Awards, the fourth and third largest spirit competitions in the world, respectively…

