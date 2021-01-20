West Virginia’s Tamarack Fine Arts Gallery opens “Hindsight is 2020” exhibition

The Register Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Tamarack Fine Arts Gallery’s latest exhibition, “Hindsight is 2020: A Distilling of an Unparalleled Time,” has opened. The exhibition showcases many works based on the unbelievable and unfamiliar happenings from the year 2020. Artists captured a wide range of emotion, both positive and negative, that reflect and reminisce on a truly historic year.

“When deciding on exhibition themes for our 2021 calendar year, ‘Hindsight is 2020’ was one that excited me the most,” said Gallery Director Mandy Lash. “I knew that our artists would create works that perfectly encompassed last year’s tumultuous events, and they did not disappoint.”

Lash says the fact that artists created most of these pieces during the trying year of 2020 adds another layer to this theme. “Being creative during the pandemic is important and we wanted to encourage that with this exhibition theme. During a time when it is difficult to communicate with others in our typical ways, and thanks to social distancing and lock-down making it impossible to visit loved ones and neighbors, using art as a form of expression is a huge way to ease stress and cope with the things we feel powerless over.”

Tamarack Marketplace, a showcase of fine West Virginia artistry, displays an array of artwork and craftsmanship of many mediums and this exhibition is no exception…

