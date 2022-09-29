West Virginia’s Snowshoe Mountain aims to open for skiing by Thanksgiving

By Brad Johnson, The Inter-Mountain

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. — Snowshoe Mountain officials are planning to open the resort for skiing and snowboarding the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, weather permitting.

“Fall is a special time here on the mountain,” Snowshoe President Patti Duncan said. “The leaves are gorgeous, the weather is fantastic, and excitement for winter really starts to build.

“Our team has worked tremendously hard all summer to improve our winter guest experience, and we’re excited to see all that hard work pay off soon.”

Snowshoe Mountain will be open daily from Nov. 23 through March 26 for skiing, lodging, dining, shopping, activities, Outdoor Adventure operations, and spa services, weather and circumstances permitting…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2022/09/snowshoe-mountain-aims-to-open-for-skiing-by-thanksgiving/