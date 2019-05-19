West Virginia’s legislative special session restarts Monday, but much still a mystery

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s special legislative session is set to reconvene 2 p.m. Monday, but the Republican Senate president has said his proposed education legislation may not be ready for perhaps two more weeks.

Though they didn’t express anger or disappointment over it, the House of Delegates’ Republican Education and Finance committee chairmen said they weren’t told ahead of time about the Student Success Act plan that Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, revealed last week.

Carmichael has said the act, like the omnibus education bill that died in this year’s regular legislative session amid a statewide public school workers strike, would lump together the pay raises school workers may want with the charter schools many oppose. But, in a new development, he said the state and county boards of education would oversee these charter schools.

Meanwhile, Del. Roger Hanshaw, Republican speaker of the House, who didn’t answer questions this past week, is rumored to be pursuing, or rumored to have recently considered, an annihilation of education laws. It’s unclear how long his proposals will take to appear. …

