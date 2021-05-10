West Virginia’s leaders heading pushback against Biden climate policy

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Chris Hamilton is especially grateful today that West Virginia’s leaders are still in coal’s corner.

In the wake of President Joe Biden committing the United States last month to a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, the president of the West Virginia Coal Association is concerned about what the ultimate impact of Biden administration environmental regulations will be on the state’s struggling coal industry.

But Hamilton takes heart in how West Virginia’s most powerful state and federal representatives have fought Biden’s climate plans so far.

“We’re just seeing the whole delegation expressing concern, pointing to the percentage of our state that relies on fossil energy and how big of a role fossil energy means in our local and statewide economies,” Hamilton said.

It only took a week after the White House’s commitment on Earth Day to slashing emissions in half from 2005 levels by 2030 for West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to file a petition on behalf of 18 states won by Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election urging the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s authority…

